Businesses in Malta are to be assisted to invest more in cyber security as part of a €2.9 million project, partly financed by the European Union and being coordinated by the Malta Information Technology Agency.

Parliamentary Secretary Chris Bonett said the funds were acquired through the assistance of European Services in Malta.

MITA chairman and Civil Service chief Tony Sultana said MITA had become a point of national reference in technology because of its work in the past years.

This investment, he said, would be another step forward for the agency to reaffirm its credentials and improve its services to the government in the use of technology.