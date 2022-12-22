Two government entities have come together to help companies operating quarries crush construction waste.

The aim is to facilitate the recycling of such waste and increase the density of the backfilled material through better compaction that would allow more waste to be deposited.

While Malta Enterprise will offer fiscal support to such companies on the acquisition of machinery, the Environment and Resources Authority shall be offering a grant on the volume of space that shall be restored.

A construction waste crushing machine. Photo: ERA, Malta Enterprise

ERA’s grant on restoration of void spaces

ERA has committed €350,000 from its environment fund to this scheme. Funds will be allocated over a maximum period of five years.

Eligible quarry operators and owners can submit the completed application to ERA by the end of June 2023.

Applications will be evaluated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Upon verification, beneficiaries will enter into a grant agreement and receive yearly payments with an overall capping of €50,000 per successful applicant.

Malta Enterprise quarry industry tax-credit scheme

Meanwhile, Malta Enterprise shall provide tax credits to eligible companies on the purchase of crushers, dust suppression equipment and the replacement of old construction equipment related to crushing operations.

The maximum support that can be awarded shall cover 50% of the eligible expenditure up to a maximum €100,000 per project and must be utilised over five years.

Malta Enterprise applications may be received until November 2023 or until the available budget is used up, whichever comes first.

Guidelines and the application form will be available in the coming weeks.