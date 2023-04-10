Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis will not be involved in any matches while the Football Association investigate whether he elbowed Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson.

The extraordinary incident occurred just after the half-time whistle had been blown during Liverpool’s explosive 2-2 draw against Premier League leaders Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

Robertson appeared to confront Hatzidakis on the pitch, reaching to grab the arm of the official, who reacted by jabbing his elbow towards the Liverpool left-back.

