A Gozo second division match between Sannat Lions and Oratory Youths was abandoned by referee Massimo Axisa in the 90th minute after assistant referee Andrea Pavia was attacked by Sannat player Antoine Camilleri.

The player had just been sent off for a second yellow card in the final minute of the game when he lashed out at the assistant referee, hitting him a number of times, and forcing the referee to abandon the game.

The match brought against each other two teams who are fighting for promotion to the GFA Division One.

Oratory Youth were leading the match 1-0 after Justin Azzopardi put them ahead after only eight minutes of play.

The Lions thought they had drawn level six minutes from time but the goal was annulled by the referee after assistant referee Pavia flagged for an offside infringement by a Sannat players.

Tension continued to flare for the rest of the match and on 87 minutes Sannat were reduced to 10 men when Daniel Borg was shown a straight red card following a rash challenge on an opponent.

A minute from time, Camilleri was shown a second yellow card by the referee after he was committed a foul and was subsequently dismissed, prompting the violent attack on the assistant referee.

This is not the first time that a referee was assaulted in Gozitan football. Last February, referee Joseph Agius was attacked by a player during a second division match between Qala Saints and Oratory Youths.