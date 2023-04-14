Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis will face no further action from the English Football Association (FA) despite an elbow on Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.

The incident occurred just after the half-time whistle had been blown during the Reds’ 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

Hatzidakis was stood down during the FA investigation but has now been cleared of any wrongdoing and is free to continue officiating.

