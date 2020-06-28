Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) last year funded the rebuilding of 2,086 homes on the plains of Nineveh in Iraq. These homes were among those destroyed under ISIS or IS’s regime of massacre and terror targeting Christians in the Middle East.

This figure was revelead in ACN’s annual report released last week. It details projects carried out in 2019 by its 23 national offices, including ACN (Malta).

Altogether, the charity sponsored 5,230 projects, providing humanitarian assistance for a wide range of needs in 139 different countries, mainly in Africa and the Middle East. Priority countries in Africa included Nigeria, Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Democratic Republic of Congo, where Islamic fundamentalism and jihadist terrorism are wreaking havoc among the faithful.

In addition, ACN has spoken up for persecuted Christians before international organisations such as the UN and the EU, and published reports on the situation of these suffering Christians, using national and international media. It has also invited victims to speak at international meetings, events and conferences enabling them to give personal witness to the situations, which are often unknown or ignored in Europe.

For 2020, and despite the critical economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACN foundation looks to keep up the level of support to priests and religious people and those they serve in some of the poorest countries and remote mountainous and forest regions. Additionally, the charity has organised other emergency aid programmes for suffering Christians, notably in Pakistan.

Apart from sustaining the faith, the circumstances demand that these priests and religious develop other skill sets to assist in community building, teaching writing and reading, and instilling human values and dignity in the young for the future.

Sometimes, these unique and committed individuals also use their knowledge and experience to help a community in need of building infrastructure or administrative systems.

They also become a point of reference for the poor and the afflicted who have no one else to turn to. In most cases, priests operate on their own while in some instances, they are supported by dedicated lay persons that carry out part of their social workload.

The main pillars of ACN’s mission include the financial support for various aid projects, providing information about the situation of Christians in various different countries, and projects focused on emergency and survival aid, especially in Syria and Iraq.

Facts and figures

During 2019, ACN also provided the following aid:

• 266 motor vehicles, 119 motorbikes, 266 bicycles, four buses, three trucks and 12 small vessels for the facilitation of the pastoral and humanitarian missions in remote regions;

• 452 radio and television broadcasts, produced in various languages;

• 1.7 million religious books, produced and distributed;

• supported the mission of 40,096 missionary priests, that is 10 per cent of priests around the world;

• supported 13,862 religious sisters in their mission work;

• supported 16,206 seminarians in their priestly formation: one in every seven seminarians worldwide.