A prayer vigil on the eve of the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady will be held at the parvis of Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary at 8pm today.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate Mass, followed by prayers until 10pm. The vigil will then continue inside the sanctuary with the adoration of the Holy Eucharist up to midnight, followed by Mass.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, only 400 seats will be available. Only persons with a vaccination certificate will be allowed in. The vigil will be transmitted live on Xejk TV, the Gozo Diocese website and Radio Marija.

The Catholic Church teaches as dogma that the Virgin Mary, having completed the course of her earthly life, was assumed body and soul into heavenly glory.

This doctrine was dogmatically defined by Pope Pius XII on November 1, 1950. The Assumption of Mary is also observed by Eastern Orthodox Churches, Oriental Orthodoxy, Church of the East and some Lutheran and Anglo-Catholic Churches.