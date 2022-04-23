Aston Martin has launched a new sustainability strategy called Racing Green, which it says will see its manufacturing facilities achieve net-zero emissions by 2030.

The British luxury car manufacturer says its targets are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals that aim to tackle climate change and build a more diverse and inclusive company.

As well as the net-zero goals, Aston Martin is aiming to reduce its supply chain emissions by 30 per cent from 2020 levels by 2030, with this also being net-zero by 2039.

