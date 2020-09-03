Aston Martin is celebrating the release of the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die with the launch of two exclusive 007-themed cars.

Badged 007 Edition, the models have been created by the firm’s bespoke division, called Q by Aston Martin.

The first, the DBS Superleggera 007 Edition, has been created in homage to the upcoming film set for release in November and is limited to just 25 cars worldwide. While packing the regular car’s 715bhp, 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, it also features a ceramic grey exterior paint and gloss black diamond-turned 21-inch alloy wheels.

A special 007 Edition badge has also been fitted to the flanks of the car, while a stainless steel silver 007 foil has been applied to the rear spoiler.

The second car, which is based on the current Vantage, references the original Aston Martin V8 that played a starring role in The Living Daylights of 1987. As well as a variety of styling enhancements, the Vantage can also be fitted with a limited edition set of skis and accompanying ski rack which harks back to the film car.

The Vantage features skis and a ski rack.

The interior of the Vantage features a variety of 007 brandings, while the sun visors have been embroidered with a radio station frequency – 96.60 (FM) – which was the Russian police frequency which Bond used to help his escape in the film.

Limited to just 100 units globally, the Vantage can also be fitted with a laser-etched gadget plate which references a variety of different weapons and features which the original film car had. Crosshairs etched onto the car’s paddle shifters also reference the missile guidance system seen in the film, too.