Aston Martin has unveiled the DB12 Volante as a stunning convertible version of its new GT car.

Following the reveal of the DB12 in coupe form earlier in the year, the Volante arrives to provide a more glamorous, roof-down feel.

Making its debut at the Monterey Car Week in California, the DB12 is powered by a 671bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine – significantly more than the 503bhp the previous DB11 Volante had at its launch in 2018.

