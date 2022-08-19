Aston Martin has unveiled the DBR22 – a carbon-fibre two-seat speedster as it marks 10 years of its special ‘Q’ division.
Making its debut at this year’s Monterey Car Week in California, the DBR22 celebrates the firm’s previous open-cockpit racing models, including the DBR1 and DB3S – two of the brand’s most valuable models. Clear links can also be seen to the more recent V12 Speedster.
Currently shown as a ‘design concept’, Aston Martin says it will ‘become production reality’ and be ‘ultra-exclusive’. Revealed to celebrate 10 years of the firm’s ‘Q’ division, which creates one-off or very limited numbers of bespoke cars, Aston Martin says the DBR22 shows Q’s ‘limitless potential’.
Boasting a new body, the DBR22 gets a new grille that takes inspiration from the DBR1 and DB3S, it receives lightweight 22-inch alloy wheels and is finished in an unnamed Paint to Sample green colour.
