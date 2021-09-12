With just a few weeks until the release of the 25th Bond movie, Aston Martin launched its No Time To Die campaign with an exclusive screening of its No Time To Die TV spot, against the backdrop of London’s Battersea Power Station.

No Time To Die, to be released globally from this month, features four iconic Aston Martin models from past, present and future. James Bond’s highly-anticipated return to cinema marks the first time four different models have appeared in a 007 film: the DB5, the classic Aston Martin V8, the brand’s super GT – DBS and the exceptional Aston Martin Valhalla – the forthcoming mid-engined hypercar.

To celebrate the return of 007’s iconic Aston Martin DB5 to the big screen, Aston Martin and Corgi also unveiled a full-size replica of the original 1965 Corgi DB5 model.

Located at The Coaling Jetty, outside Battersea Power Station, the life size model which measures 5.66 metres long, 2.7 metres tall and 2.7 metres deep, replicates the original Corgi design and houses an Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation car.

The DB5 is complete with a broad selection of working gadgets that fans will recognise from the classic James Bond film: rotating number plates, a retractable bullet proof rear shield, extending front over-riders and of course pop out machine guns. Just 25 DB5 Goldfinger Continuation cars are being produced, more than 55 years after the last new DB5 rolled off the line at Aston Martin’s then global manufacturing base in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire. All new cars are authentic reproductions of the DB5 seen on screen, available in one exterior colour specification – Silver Birch (just like the original) – with only some sympathetic modifications and enhancements to ensure the highest levels of quality and reliability.

Corgi is the original home of diecast scale modelling. What were once simply toys are now highly sought after in the expanding collectables market and the most famous Corgi release of all time is indisputably James Bond's Aston Martin DB5, first released in 1965.

Replicating the action features of the vehicle seen on-screen in Goldfinger, it was an instant success earning the UK ‘Toy of the Year’ and ‘Best Boys Toy’ titles at the National Association of Toy Retailers Awards in the same year.

The grand unveil was carried out by Marek Reichman, EVP and chief creative officer, Aston Martin Lagonda. Reichman was joined by Chris Corbould OBE, special effects co-ordinator, who is not only responsible for some of the most iconic James Bond action scenes from the past 14 films but was also heavily involved in the engineering of the eight DB5 stunt replicas produced for the movie and the working gadgets on the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation cars.

