Aston Martin on Thursday announced an unchanged driver line-up for the 2022 Formula One season, with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll both retained.

Aston Martin returned to F1 this year with Mercedes power units.

The team, formerly known as Racing Point, currently sit seventh in the constructors’ championship, with Vettel recording their best result — finishing second in Azerbaijan.

The 2022 season will see an overhaul of technical regulations within F1, with their introduction delayed this year due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

