Buyers of Aston Martin’s ultra-exclusive V12 Speedster models will be able to choose a specification that pays homage to its legendary Le Mans-winning DBR1 race car.

The model debuted in 1956 and took multiple honours en route to becoming the firm’s most successful race car to date, with its win at the 1959 Le Mans 24-hour race being a particular highlight.

Just 88 examples of the new V12 Speedster will be built, with the DBR1 specification getting unique styling and equipment elements inspired by the classic race winner.

