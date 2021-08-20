The Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider has been revealed, bringing a convertible driving experience to the firm’s Formula 1-inspired hypercar.

A few revisions differentiate the Spider from the coupe version to account for the lack of a roof, such as a tweaked carbon-fibre structure and a recalibration of both the active aerodynamics and active chassis systems.

The Valkyrie project has come from a collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the technology arm of the Red Bull Racing F1 team.

As such, it has technology derived from F1, including the aerodynamics system and the low down driving position.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com