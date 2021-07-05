Aston Martin has unveiled an even more radical version of its Valkyrie hypercar – the Valkyrie AMR Pro.

Designed as a track-only model – and one which therefore cannot be used on the public road – the Valkyrie AMR Pro is based on a vehicle originally developed by Aston Martin, Red Bull Advanced Technologies and engineering firm Multimatic capable of winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race.

However, even though those plans have been dropped, a production car has been created. Since it doesn’t have to comply with motorsport regulations, the Valkyrie AMR Pro’s performance has been pushed as far as possible.

The car’s wheelbase is 380mm longer than the standard Valkyrie’s, while a comprehensive package of aerodynamic features boosts the car’s overall length by 260mm too. Aston says that as a result of these tweaks, the Valkyrie AMR Pro generates ‘significantly more downforce’ than the road-going Valkyrie and is able to deliver lateral acceleration of more than 3G.

