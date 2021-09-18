Think of Aston Martin and what springs to mind? Luxurious grand tourers, perhaps, or maybe even the vehicle of choice for a certain spy? Certainly when the firm announced its DBX – Aston’s first-ever SUV – it raised a few eyebrows, but given that other companies that are usually focused on sports cars were also developing their own four-wheel-drives – think Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini – it was somewhat to be expected.

This is the first time we’ve been able to get behind the wheel of the DBX – so can it deliver everything people know and love about Aston Martin but in an SUV? Let’s find out.

Well, pretty much everything is new really. Given that it’s the first time that Aston has produced an SUV in its more than 107-year history, the arrival of the DBX is quite a big deal. Needless to say, the firm has thrown the works at it and even created a purpose-made manufacturing facility in St Athan, Wales, where it is built.

Designed to be as agile as possible both on- and off-road, the DBX incorporates high-end technologies such as triple-volume air suspension and a 48-volt anti-roll system to ensure that it delivers the kind of driving experience that people expect from an Aston Martin.

