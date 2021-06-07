Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Norwich to sign Argentine international forward Emiliano Buendia for what will reportedly be a club record fee.

Buendia, 24, won Championship player of the year this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 16 assists, as Norwich romped straight back to the Premier League.

His form earned a first international call-up to the Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.

