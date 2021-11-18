Steven Gerrard has slammed claims he will use the Aston Villa job as a stepping stone towards eventually taking charge of his former club Liverpool.

Gerrard was hired as Villa boss last week after agreeing to leave Scottish champions Rangers.

Premier League strugglers Villa host Brighton in Gerrard’s first match on Saturday and his emotional reunion with Liverpool comes at Anfield on December 11.

The Liverpool legend has never hidden his ambition to manage the club he captained to Champions League glory in 2005 and FA Cup success a year later.

