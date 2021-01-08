Aston Villa have confirmed that Friday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Liverpool will go ahead even though many of their players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

Villa were forced to close their training ground on Thursday and there were concerns they would have to forfeit their match against Jurgen Klopp’s team.

“Aston Villa can confirm that the Emirates FA Cup third-round tie with Liverpool will be played at Villa Park this evening,” read a brief statement on the club’s website.

It is understood that no first-team players will take part in the match, with reports saying 10 players in the first-team bubble had tested positive.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta