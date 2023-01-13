Aston Villa’s rise under Unai Emery continued with a 2-1 win over a luckless Leeds at Villa Park on Friday.
Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia struck early in either half as Villa bounced back from a shock FA Cup exit to League Two Stevenage last weekend.
Patrick Bamford pulled a goal back for Leeds seven minutes from time, but defeat leaves Jesse Marsch’s men still just two points above the relegation zone.
The visitors were left to rue a host of wasted chances, the first of which led to the opening goal as Marc Roca failed to connect when unmarked from a corner.
Villa rapidly broke clear on the counter-attack and Boubacar Kamara teed up Bailey to curl into the top corner after just three minutes.
