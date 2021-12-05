A high-profile meeting for Maria Farrugia as her Sunderland Ladies side crossed swords with Aston Villa in their third fixture from their Women’s League Cup group phase, on Sunday afternoon.

Aston Villa emerged winners 7-0 with Switzerland international Alishia Lehmann grabbing a brace.

Malta women’s international Maria Farrugia was deployed from the start after returning from her national team duties during the past two weeks.

