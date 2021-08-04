Aston Villa signed Jamaica forward Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen in a reported £30 million ($41 million) deal on Wednesday.

Bailey, 23, agreed a four-year contract with the Premier League club, who are preparing for the likely departure of England playmaker Jack Grealish.

Grealish has been linked with a move to Premier League champions Manchester City and Villa hope Bailey can fill the void if they lose their captain.

“Leon is a hugely exciting young striker with great pace and creativity,” Villa manager Dean Smith told the club’s website.

