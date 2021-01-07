Aston Villa became the fourth Premier League club to suffer a coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, adding to growing concerns over whether English football’s top-flight can complete the season on schedule.
Villa were forced to cancel training and close their training ground after two rounds of testing returned multiple positive cases of Covid-19 among players and staff.
Britain is battling a highly infectious strain of the virus which has forced a new nationwide lockdown after cases soared in recent days.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us