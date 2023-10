Aston Villa climbed to within two points of the Premier League lead as Douglas Luiz struck twice in a 4-1 win over West Ham on Sunday.

Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey were also on target as Unai Emery’s men recorded an 11th consecutive home Premier League win.

Villa have been transformed in just over a year since Emery took charge and showed why they harbour ambitions to qualify for the Champions League for the first time this season.

