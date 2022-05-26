Aston Villa have agreed to sign Brazilian defender Diego Carlos from Sevilla in a reported £26 million ($32 million) deal.
Carlos is set to travel to England for a medical before agreeing personal terms with the Premier League club.
The 29-year-old centre-back played 136 matches for Sevilla, helping them win the 2020 Europa League.
He had been in talks with Newcastle during the January window, but a deal could not be reached.
