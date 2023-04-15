Aston Villa blew the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League wide open as Ollie Watkins scored twice in a convincing 3-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

Jacob Ramsey was also on target as sixth-placed Villa closed to within six points of Newcastle in third thanks to a seventh win in eight games.

The Magpies first defeat in six games means Tottenham can move level on points should they beat Bournemouth later on Saturday, ahead of a clash between the sides next weekend.

But Unai Emery’s men are the form side in the battle for a place in next season’s Champions League after taking 22 points from the last possible 24.

