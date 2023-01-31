Victoria's Astra Theatre has announced the actors who will play the main roles in its staging of the popular Rodgers and Hammerstein musical The Sound of Music in March.

Based on the 1949 memoir of Maria Von Trapp and set in Austria on the brink of Hitler’s Anchluss, the final collaboration between the Rodgers-Hammerstein duo tells the story of Maria Rainer, a novice nun who takes the role as governess of Captain Von Trapp’s large family. She is enamoured with the children, and eventually their widowed father, bringing to life a tale of personal growth and hope amid the growing horrors of the looming World War II.

The ever bubbly, charming and fascinating character of Maria will be interpreted by Jasmine Farrugia; who has already starred in productions such as La Cage aux Folles, Sweeney Todd, The Prime of Ms Jean Brodie, Alice in Wonderland, Aladdin, and The Taming of the Shrew.

The strictly restrained and orderly Captain Von Trapp will be interpreted by West End idol Anthony Edridge. The now Malta-based actor has been regularly cast at London’s West-End, having routinely worked at the Haymarket and Aldwych theatres. Since his arrival in Malta, he has inevitably established himself among the local theatre buffs as well, having starred in Mamma Mia, The Lying Kind and The Jew of Malta.

The production is being sponsored by the Ministry for Gozo, the Cultural Heritage Directorate, and MeDirect Bank, and will take place at the Astra Theatre on March 17, 18, 19 and 25.