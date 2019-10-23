A telescope is to be installed in Nadur in a joint project between the University of Malta and the Ministry of Gozo.

The €160,000 observatory will be set up at Ta’ Isopu Garden, which does not suffer light pollution.

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana said astronomy was growing in importance and this observatory would be important to put Gozo 'at the heart of international developments in this science.'

Astrophysicist from the Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy (ISSA) Joseph Caruana said this project had three purposes: to serve as a research tool for students and researchers in Malta and abroad; to promote interest in astrophysics and to promote the importance of preserving sites which are still naturally dark.