Houston rookie Jeremy Pena had a home run and a run-scoring single and star pitcher Justin Verlander battled through five innings as the Astros edged the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 to move to the brink of another World Series title on Thursday.

The Astros took a 3-2 lead in Major League Baseball’s Championship showcase and could close it out at home when the series shifts to Houston for game six on Saturday.

“We’re just trying to stay grounded,” Pena said. “We’re going to just lock back in and play our game.”

