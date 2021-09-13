A 24-year-old Sudanese man who was badly beaten up by four men in Marsa two weeks ago, sustaining grievous injuries, has warned others to be wary of the potential danger in the street.

The Qormi resident, who was attacked on Triq Belt Il-Ħażna by men he believes were Maltese and in their 20s, was left nursing injuries to wrist and shoulder, an open lip, and damage to his teeth.

He said he had never seen the men before and does not know whether the attack was racially motivated.

“I was walking home at around 10.30pm and they asked me for a lighter and then for money. I said I have none, and one of the men reached into my pocket and then started punching me.

“Then he threw me to the floor and all of them started beating and kicking me,” the asylum seeker added.

The attack, on August 31, lasted for about 20 minutes, leaving the Sudanese migrant in pain and unable to walk properly. The victim, speaking on condition of anonymity since he fears reprisals, said other people he knew had been harassed in that area, and he would now avoid the street.

“There’s a lot of criminality, drugs and prostitution on this street. I won’t walk there again and I want to tell others to be careful,” he said.

According to a doctor’s report seen by Times of Malta, his injuries are grievous, and X-rays will confirm the extent of the damage to his wrists and shoulder.

His lips needed stitches and four of his teeth were damaged, the report states.

The man said he feared for his life during the attack, pointing out that his five-year-old son and family’s future depended on him.

“I support my son who lives in Egypt and my family in Sudan. As they were attacking me, I wondered what future is he going to have without me,” he said.

The man, who has been living in Malta for almost two years, said he always considered Malta to be very safe.

While he went straight to the Marsa police station after the attack, he did not file a police report due to the language barrier but would be filing a report this week.

The victim’s room-mate said he was shocked when he returned home from work and saw his friend in that state, and also warned others to be careful of this street.

He said the majority of Maltese people had welcomed him, especially in his neighbourhood in Qormi.

However, the racism on the ground was real and attacks, such as the murder of Lassana Cisse and this one, made him fearful.

“After I saw my friend like this, I didn’t feel the same as before. I used to go out everywhere and stay where I want late, but now I’m scared to do this,” he said.