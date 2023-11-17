The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices in October was 4.2%, down from 4.9% in September.

Data published by the National Statistics Office shows that the highest annual inflation rates were recorded in food and non-alcoholic beverages (8.1%) and education (5.6%).

The lowest annual inflation rates were registered in communication (-9.1%) and clothing and footwear (-0.4%).

In October, the largest upward impact on annual inflation was registered in the food and non-alcoholic beverages Index (+1.40 percentage points), largely due to higher prices of bakery products.

The second and third largest impacts were measured in the restaurants and hotels Index (+1.02 percentage points) and the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels Index (+0.53 percentage points), mainly on account of higher prices of restaurant services and rents, respectively.

The downward impacts on annual inflation were registered in the communication Index (-0.35 percentage points) and the clothing and footwear Index (-0.02 percentage points), mainly reflecting lower prices of mobile phone services and garments, respectively.