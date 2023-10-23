The government’s deficit for 2022 amounted to €982.2 million, an improvement of €158.6 million over that recorded in the previous year.

Debt at the end of June, stood at €9,161.1 million, 50.7% of the gross domestic product.

This equates to an increase of €565.7 million over the same quarter in 2022, largely reflected in central government debt, which amounted to €9,159.1 million.

The National Statistics Office said on Monday that when comparing 2022 to 2021, total revenue increased by €445.8 million, while total expenditure increased by €287.2 million.

On September 29, Malta submitted the government deficit and debt levels for 2019-2022 to the EU, as part of the excessive deficit procedure notification.

Quarterly non-financial accounts

Between April and June this year, total revenue stood at €1,729.9 million, an increase of €235.3 million when compared to the same quarter in 2022.

This was mainly brought about by increases in current taxes on income and wealth (€149.9 million), market output (€69.2 million), and net social contributions receivable (€22.8 million).

Total expenditure in the second quarter of 2023 amounted to €1,734.3 million, an increase of €150.8 million over the same quarter in 2022.

The largest increase was recorded in social benefits and social transfers in kind (€46.7 million), followed by intermediate consumption (€43.9 million), subsidies payable (€29.7 million), gross capital formation (€15 million) and property income payable (€10.8 million). These increases were partially offset by decreases in current transfers payable (€14.7 million).

Adjustments were made to the government’s consolidated fund data to shift to accrual-based accounts.

In the second quarter of 2023, these adjustments brought about a decrease of €118.6 million to the consolidated fund deficit.

Quarterly financial accounts

In relation to financial transactions in assets, during the second quarter, currency and deposits and other accounts receivable increased by €606.4 million and €160.7 million respectively, while equity and investment fund shares increased by €1.3 million.

Considering the financial transactions in liabilities, the highest increase was recorded in other accounts payable (€875.1 million), followed by short-term debt securities (€32.4 million) and long-term loans (€1.7 million).

In contrast, decreases were registered in long-term debt securities (€137.6 million) and currency and deposits (€17.4 million).

Quarterly debt

At the end of June, general government debt stood at €9,161.1 million, or 50.% of the gross domestic product.

This equates to an increase of €565.7 million over the same quarter in 2022, largely reflected in central government debt, which amounted to €9,159.1 million.

Currency and deposits stood at €455.1 million, a decrease of €112.1 million over June 2022.

This includes euro coins issued in the name of the Treasury, considered a liability of central government and the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond, the latter amounting to €354.7 million.

Long-term debt securities increased by €775.1 million, while short-term debt securities decreased by €107.8 million, respectively. In addition, long-term loans increased by €10.4 million and short-term loans recorded a €0.1 million increase. Local government debt stood at €2 million.

General government guaranteed debt amounted to €1,164.1 million at the end of June, equivalent to 6.4% of GDP. There was a decrease of €26.4 million when compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.