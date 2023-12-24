The spirit of Christmas should live on daily, Bernard Grech said on Sunday in his Christmas message.

The Nationalist Party leader said it was important, at this time, to think about those going through particular challenges.

He urged the public to reflect on those who did not have anyone to spend Christmas with, those living in places which failed to respect the quality of life humans deserved, or those who could not keep up with the cost of living.

The life being celebrated, Grech said, should spur politicians to continue building on what has already been achieved for the people.

On behalf of his wife AnneMarie, Grech wished all Maltese a happy Christmas and New Year.