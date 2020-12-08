A mother’s creative project to teach her daughters about outstanding women in history has spawned a calendar – and two inspired little girls.

When architect Anna Gallo found herself stuck at home with her young daughters as COVID-19 broke out, she decided to use the time not only to teach them about iconic women who have inspired her but also to bring those women to life.

The working mother of two embarked on a series of photoshoots that saw the family rummaging through whatever they had in the house to portray and re-interpret 13 characters so their brave messages could be conveyed to her children.

Dressing up and striking poses like Anne Frank, Rosa Parks, Gabrielle Chanel and Greta Thunberg helped reinforce the knowledge of what they stood for – something that Gallo considers important in a girl’s upbringing.

“Belief in yourself, fighting for what you believe in, not allowing anyone to decide for you and the fact that understanding helps not to be scared of anything,” she said, expressing her own admiration for these women’s courage to take risks.

Looking back, COVID-19 has inspired many new projects, with housebound families trying new trades. Gallo, too, tried to “make the best of it” and take advantage of all that time spent together.

Between March and June, most of the architectural projects she was working on before the partial lockdown were put on hold, so she was home-schooling the girls, four and six, while completing jobs that needed to be delivered.

Gallo admits that staying home with children was not easy.

“With kids, it is not so straightforward. The best way of passing on a message to them is by involving them in the process and grabbing them with an experience,” she advised.

The idea of the shoots was motivated by the will to find a way to teach a lesson in the best way possible.

Having a planned day of activities also helped, Gallo said, adding that “boring time” is the key to creativity and it was no wonder the project was born during the partial lockdown period.

“I have always planned in a way that their free time at home includes painting, crafts and using anything around that is for throwing away,” Gallo, who did not spend a cent on the costumes and accessories, said.

Mother Teresa’s dresses were created from white sheets for her and pillowcases for the kids, with the blue lines made from strips of paper cut in different thicknesses and attached to the cloth with double-sided tape.

Even Amelia Earhart’s aviator glasses were made from scratch from painted cardboard, while the spaceship in the image of cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova was a school craft.

Impersonating the characters and taking the shots followed reading and explaining their stories, showing the girls animated videos about each woman and getting them to colour the characters in a homemade colouring book created from pictures she had printed out.

While the general rule at home is to keep screen time to a minimum, during the lockdown, TV was included in the programme but what they watched was important.

The agreement with the little ladies was that they could chose something new to learn from and that is what sparked the project idea.

“I remember we started with an animated story about Amelia Earhart and a book about Frida Kahlo…”

But beyond the didactic element, the whole project was also all about fun and games.

This was no professional shoot either, in that Gallo just used her mobile phone with the sole intention of creating something very simple.

Nevertheless, the end result has found itself in a book she has printed for her two girls as a memory of this fun journey together, as well as on calendars for those who have already booked one.

For now, the children have taken to the playful side of the exercise.

They have asked to mix colours in test tubes like physicist Marie Curie did and also do somersaults like artistic gymnast Simone Biles.

Gallo also overheard them saying: “We better ask Emilia ‘Hearted’ how to make this crafted airplane fly.”

What is important is that they know all these stories really happened, she said.

And the project has certainly aroused her daughters’ curiosity to learn about other iconic women they have in their book.

They are, in fact, still choosing it for their bedtime stories.

Now that she has tried and tested the lockdown, Gallo is geared up to offer some tips to other mothers for the upcoming COVID-19 Christmas: “Choosing a specific theme, developing it in many different ways and involving the children can make the journey easier and fun.”