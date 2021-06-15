Infrastructure Malta has placed limestone boulders at Mistra Bay to stop motorists from driving onto the protected pebbled beach or caravan owners parking along the perimeter.

The long-standing issue of caravans parked in the area had frustrated beachgoers for years and it recently also drove a restaurateur there to sue the authorities over their inaction.

Working with Environment Commissioner, #ERA, @pa_malta, @TransportMalta, @MaltaPolice & #Mellieha Local Council to ensure #Mistra Bay remains accessible to all. Keeping beach open to swimmers, stopping caravans & other cars from damaging this protected site. pic.twitter.com/KfQrTbolrh — Infrastructure Malta (@InfraMalta) June 15, 2021

According to an Infrastructure Malta spokesperson the boulders were placed there on Tuesday morning in response to a request by the Ombudsman - who had investigated the issue - the Environment Authority (ERA) and other entities, to ensure access to the beach.

RELATED STORIES Caravans occupying Mistra Bay, authorities reluctant to act

‘There’s nowhere else to go,’ caravan owners complain

IM spokesman David Vella said that in some areas, the boulders could not be put in place because of parked caravans. The agency is working with ERA’s enforcement team to resolve the matter and put all the boulders in place.

In some areas boulders could not be placed because caravans were parked within the protected site. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Infrastructure Malta would also be painting new road markings and installing new road signs, to define parking areas for cars and motorcycles, he said.

Caravans hogging space at Mistra Bay have long been a source of complaint. The above picture was taken in 2017.