At least nine people were killed after shooting broke out Tuesday at a high school in the central Russian city of Kazan, local news agencies reported.

Citing local sources, agencies reported that two people had opened fire at School No. 175 in Kazan, the capital of Russia's republic of Tatarstan.

Interfax reported that one of the attackers, a 17-year-old, had been detained and a second assailant was shot inside the school building.

It said eight students and one teacher had been killed and that police had sealed off the fourth floor of the school and were attempting to detain the second attacker.

News agency TASS also reported nine dead and said 10 people had been injured, including several children.

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov had arrived at the scene, agencies reported.

Images broadcast on state television from the scene showed dozens of people outside the school with fire services and police vehicles lining nearby streets.

"I was in class, I first heard an explosion, then gunshots," TASS quoted a teacher as saying.

Another source cited by the RIA Novosti agency said they had heard an explosion and could see smoke rising from the building.

- Tight school security -

Russia has tight security in education facilities.

In November 2019, a 19-year-old student in the far eastern town of Blagoveshchensk opened fire in his college, killing one classmate and injuring three other people before shooting himself dead.

In October 2018, a teenage gunman killed 20 people at the Kerch technical college in Crimea, the peninsula Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The 18-year-old attacker, who also set off explosives in one of the school's buildings, shot himself dead at the site. He was shown in camera footage wearing a similar T-shirt to Eric Harris, one of the killers in the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in the US, which left 13 people dead.

In September 2004 up to 334 people, over half of them children, were killed in a school shooting in Beslan, Russia by a group of armed Chechen separatists in what was the deadliest school shooting in modern history.

The country's FSB security service says it has prevented dozens of armed attacks on schools in recent years.

In February last year the FSB said it had detained two teenagers on suspicion of plotting an attack on a school in the city of Saratov with weapons and homemade explosives.