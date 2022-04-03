Rescue workers were digging through the rubble of a nightclub in Azerbaijan's capital early Sunday after an explosion caused at least one casualty and a number of injuries, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"According to preliminary reports, some people were killed and injured in the incident," the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

The ministry said it "received information about an explosion at a facility located on Tarlan Aliyarbeyov Street" in Baku at 3am (2300 GMT).

It was unclear how many people were at the site at the time of the blast, though the statement said search and rescue operations were underway.

It added that a fire had been extinguished at the venue, which it did not name, but specified was a nightclub.

On its website, the ministry posted photos of rescue workers searching through the remnants of a building.