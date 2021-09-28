Subject to the recommendations and guidelines from national health authorities, the 2021 Malta Book Festival will be taking place at the MFCC between November 3-7 and include fun, age-appropriate, learning activities in new and original forms

As one of festival’s primary objectives, promoting a love of books among children and teenagers through fun, age-appropriate, learning activities will this year take on new and original forms, and offer special performances. Safety remains a priority at this year’s Malta Book Festival, which is why the biggest celebration of book culture in Malta is adapting its programme to also reach its younger audiences in their classrooms.

Age appropriate, online and in-person shows

School children get to immerse themselves into the magical and adventurous worlds from the pen of Malta’s best children’s authors through an interactive video quiz curated especially for schools. Produced by the much-loved comedy-duo Danusan, students will be on a mission to assist librarian Noel Tanti fill up his library with new books as they gain points by answering correctly to the questions during the quiz game ‘Books Are Where the Magic Happens’.

Suitable for primary and secondary students and taking the form of an interactive video stream, the quiz allows teachers to chart their own class’ path at their own pace – all the while introducing them to the stories, authors and characters from celebrated works of children’s literature.

For those visiting the festival with their parents and guardians, the festival will be presenting the latest iteration of Danusan’s humorous show Il-Kotba Jieħdu l-Ħajja (Books Come to Life). The spectacular theatrical show is based on a number of Terramaxka prize-winning books and as of this edition runs daily, at 6:30pm on weekdays, and at 4:30pm for two special longer shows on Saturday and Sunday. For the first time this year the shows will be free of charge – all you need to do is book your tickets ahead from showshappening.com.

Registration and vouchers for all participating students

Schools across Malta and Gozo are encouraged to register their students to participate in the Malta Book Festival 2021, whether in person or online, which will give them the opportunity to benefit from a book voucher.

Each student visiting the festival and registered as part of a participating school will be receiving a €5 voucher redeemable from festival exhibitors during the festival and also from their online stores. As of this year post-secondary students will also be eligible to receive student vouchers. Teachers and lecturers in Malta and Gozo will be receiving a circular on the registration process for their students on October 1.

Visiting with the family has also been made easier – hassle free parking will be provided at our new venue, the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre (MFCC) in Ta’ Qali.

The full programme of events will be published on the National Book Council's website www.ktieb.org.mt in the coming weeks. For more information on the 2021 Malta Book Festival also visit the Malta Book Festival 2021 event page on Facebook.