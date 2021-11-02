Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini expressed regret on Monday at Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to quit Serie A for Manchester United, describing the Portuguese star as “an incredible goalscoring machine”.

Gasperini was speaking on the eve of United’s Champions League visit to Atalanta which marks the 35-year-old Ronaldo’s first appearance in Italy since his return to Old Trafford.

Gasperini’s side have already suffered at his hands this season.

Ronaldo rounded off United’s fight back from 2-0 down to Atalanta in their Champions League clash at Old Trafford a fortnight ago to score their third nine minutes from time in the 3-2 win.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta