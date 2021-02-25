Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini fumed over “football suicide” on Wednesday after his team played more than 70 minutes a man down in their 1-0 loss in the Champions League to Real Madrid.

The Italian side had Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler harshly red-carded in the 17th minute for tripping Ferland Mendy at the edge of the penalty area.

Adding insult to injury, Mendy went on to score the only goal four minutes from time of the last 16 first leg tie to hand the 13-time European champions a crucial away goal.

