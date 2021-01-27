Aleksey Miranchuk scored the winner as 10-man Atalanta beat Lazio 3-2 in a thrilling Italian Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, while a much-changed Juventus eased past second-tier SPAL to also reach the last four.
A dramatic match in Bergamo saw five different goalscorers, a red card and a missed penalty as Atalanta came out on top in a rematch of the 2019 final, won 2-0 by Lazio.
“It was fun, wasn’t it? A fascinating game, at times spectacular,” Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini told RAI Sport.
