Luis Muriel scored twice as Atalanta brushed aside relegated Parma 5-2 to move back second in Serie A on Sunday.
Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are closing in on a third consecutive season of Champions League football as they sit two points ahead of third-placed Napoli with three games to play.
Juventus and AC Milan are a further point behind the Bergamo side before they clash later on Sunday in Turin.
