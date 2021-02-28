Atalanta shook off their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid midweek with a 2-0 win at Sampdoria on Sunday to move up to fourth in Serie A.

Ruslan Malinovskiy broke through five minutes before the break with Robin Gosens adding a second with 20 minutes to go in Genoa.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side fell 1-0 against Real Madrid in Bergamo in a game they played over 70 minutes a man down.

