Atalanta set up an Italian Cup semi-final with Fiorentina after winning 2-1 at AC Milan on Wednesday, while Lazio won 1-0 in a fiery derby with Roma which finished with three red cards.

Teun Koopmeiners struck either side of half-time of an entertaining quarter-final to continue Atalanta’s bid for a first major trophy since 1963, when they last won the competition.

“We have have done so much in recent years,” said Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

“We might not have any silverware... but we have reached the Italian Cup final in the past and we want to go all the way.”

Rafael Leao put Milan ahead in the 45th minute following brilliant interplay with Theo Hernandez which ended with the Portugal winger stroking home a first-time finish.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com