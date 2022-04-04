Atalanta said on Monday that they will pursue supporters who racially abused Kalidou Koulibaly after the Senegal captain was once again targeted by fans in Italy.

Videos circulated on social media of Atalanta fans racially abusing Koulibaly, who has been abused several times this season, during Napoli’s 3-1 win in Bergamo which moved them level with Serie A leaders AC Milan.

“Any behaviour not in line with the principles of civility and good manners, which have always been defended by the club, will be strongly opposed,” Atalanta said in a statement.

“We don’t want to give any publicity to people who have nothing to do with us and as such we will work with the relevant authorities in order to protect the image of the club and the city of Bergamo.”

