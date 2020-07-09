Atalanta beat Sampdoria 2-0 on Wednesday as second-half goals from Rafael Toloi and Luis Muriel secured their ninth straight league victory and moved the Bergamo outfit to within nine points of leaders Juventus.

Gian Piero Gasperini's men appeared set to battle it out with Roma for the fourth and final Champions League spot when the division restarted following the coronavirus lockdown, but their excellent form has seen them climb above Inter into third.

They may even be dreaming of an unlikely title challenge after Juve and second-placed Lazio both lost on Tuesday, with Atalanta now just two points behind the capital club.

Inter could retake third when they visit Hellas Verona on Thursday.

Atalanta, who have scored 18 more goals than any other club in the Italian top flight this season, were frustrated for long periods by Sampdoria.

But the home side finally broke through with 15 minutes to play in Bergamo as Brazilian defender Toloi met a corner at the far post to head home.

Colombian international Muriel continued his brilliant first season with Atalanta since signing from Fiorentina, collecting a half-cleared corner before crashing in his 17th league goal of the season in the 85th minute.

It promises to be a thrilling finish to the campaign for Atalanta, with the Champions League 'Final 8' tournament in Lisbon still to come in August.

Roma stayed fifth, albeit 13 points adrift of fourth-placed Inter, as French midfielder Jordan Veretout capped a 2-1 comeback victory over Parma.

Juraj Kucka's early penalty put the away side ahead at the Stadio Olimpico, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored for the second game running for Roma before Veretout's 57th-minute winner.