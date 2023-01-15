Atalanta demolished Salernitana 8-2 on Sunday as they became the first team to score eight times in a Serie A game since Inter Milan in 1996.

Ademola Lookman struck twice with six other players on the scoresheet for Atalanta, who are three points away from the Champions League places in sixth.

Jeremie Boga put Atalanta into an early lead with his first goal for the club since signing from Sassuolo in the close season.

Boulaye Dia equalised for Salernitana but Lookman converted a penalty to put the hosts back on top. Giorgio Scalvini, Teun Koopmeiners — who tucked away the rebound from his spot-kick — and Rasmus Hojlund added further goals before half-time.

Lookman netted again on 54 minutes with Hans Nicolussi Caviglia then pulling one back for Salernitana. Ederson bagged Atalanta’s seventh and Nadir Zortea completed the rout.

Atalanta remain level on points with Lazio, who earlier in the day recovered from the loss of captain Ciro Immobile to injury to earn a 2-0 win at Sassuolo.

