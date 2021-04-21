Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini expressed his relief on Wednesday after the collapse of the European Super League and thanked managers at clubs involved for speaking out against the project.

Twelve major European clubs, including Italian sides Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, announced the launch of the breakaway tournament, which would have seen 15 founding clubs never have to qualify, on Monday.

But, less than 48 hours later, the proposal was left in tatters after the six English clubs withdrew, with the Serie A sides and Atletico Madrid seemingly following suit on Wednesday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.