Greek authorities froze assets of European Parliament vice president Eva Kaili on Monday, after the Greek MEP was arrested on corruption charges over her alleged involvement in a graft scandal linked to Qatar.

The measure, which also applies to her relatives, includes "bank accounts, safes, companies and other financial assets", said the Greek anti-money laundering authority president Haralambos Vourliotis.

Greek banks and state services have already been informed of the decision, the authority said.

The 44-year-old former television presenter was charged with corruption on Sunday in Brussels.

Belgian police were investigating allegations that figures working on behalf of Qatar, the Gulf monarchy and World Cup host, have paid European politicians huge bribes to influence the Brussels policy debate.

Kaili, who has spoken publicly in support of Qatar's recent labour reforms, was one of four suspects to have been charged and detained after Belgian investigators found "bags of cash" in her home.

She would normally benefit from immunity from criminal prosecution, but there is an exception in cases where a suspect is caught red-handed in the act of committing an alleged crime.

Kaili has been stripped of her responsibilities as a vice president of the parliament, notably that of representing parliament president Roberta Metsola in the Middle East.

But she remains an MEP.